Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-13) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (20-22) on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet RM. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this Matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

The 116.1 points per game the Grizzlies record are just 0.7 fewer points than the Jazz give up (116.8).

When Memphis totals more than 116.8 points, it is 18-1.

Utah is 12-8 when giving up fewer than 116.1 points.

The Jazz’s 117.5 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 111.1 the Grizzlies give up.

Utah has put together an 18-10 record in games it scores more than 111.1 points.

Memphis has a 21-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 117.5 points.

The Grizzlies make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Memphis has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Jazz are shooting 47.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.3% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 17-13 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The active leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies this season is Ja Morant, who scores 27.2 points and distributes 8.0 assists per game.

Steven Adams contributes with 11.2 boards and 2.2 assists per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG scoring average.

Dillon Brooks makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

John Konchar averages 1.1 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.1 blocks per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.6 points per game, while also collecting 8.3 rebounds and racking up 1.9 assists per game.

Mike Conley averages 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Malik Beasley is the top shooter from distance for the Jazz (among active players), hitting 3.2 Threes per game.

Walker Kessler swats 1.8 shots per game on average this season. Jarred Vanderbilt chips in on the defensive side with 1.2 steals per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2022 Raptors W 119-106 Away 12/31/2022 Pelicans W 116-101 Mold 1/1/2023 Kings W 118-108 Mold 1/4/2023 Hornets W 131-107 Away 1/5/2023 Magic W 123-115 Away 1/8/2023 Jazz – Mold 1/9/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/11/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/14/2023 Pacers – Away 1/16/2023 Sun – Mold 1/18/2023 Cavaliers – Mold

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/30/2022 Kings L 126-125 Away 12/31/2022 Heat L 126-123 Mold 1/3/2023 Kings L 117-115 Mold 1/5/2023 Rockets W 131-114 Away 1/7/2023 Bulls L 126-118 Away 1/8/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/10/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/13/2023 Magic – Mold 1/14/2023 76ers – Mold 1/16/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/18/2023 Clippers – Mold

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: