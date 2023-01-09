Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs 1/9/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The San Antonio Spurs invade the FedExForum to battle the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

The San Antonio Spurs have been in a real funk as they’ve lost nine of their last 13 games overall and they will be eager to bounce back after coming up just short to the Celtics in a 121-116 loss on Saturday. Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Josh Richardson led the scoring with 18 points each, Romeo Langford scored 14 points while Doug McDermott chipped in with 13 points off the bench. As a team, the Spurs shot 49 percent from the field and seven of 25 from the 3-point line as they got off to a sluggish start and had to claw their way back from an early 15-point deficit to tie the game late, only to see the Celtics score the final five points in the final 33 seconds to snatch the game from them in a tight finish.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have been in great form as they’ve won seven of their last nine games overall and they will be eager to build on their six-game win streak after sneaking past the Jazz in a 123-118 win last night. Desmond Bane led the team with 24 points, six rebounds and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points with six assists and four steals while Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. As a team, the Grizzlies shot 45 percent from the field and 15 of 38 from the 3-point line as they exploded for 43 points in the second quarter to build a 16-point lead, before they held off a late charge from the Jazz to Escape with the gritty win.

Looking at the betting trends, the Spurs are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games, 5-1 ATS in their last six games against a team with a winning record and 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall. The Grizzlies are 36-14-1 ATS in their last 51 home games, 4-0 ATS in their last four games played on zero days rest and 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall.

Head to head, the under is 4-1 in the last five meetings overall and the Spurs are 2-5 ATS in the last seven meetings overall.

The Spurs are going to be shorthanded again as Devin Vassell is out and Keldon Johnson is questionable, while the Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke and they have Ja Morant and Steven Adams listed as day to day. The Spurs haven’t been able to get anything going lately, so it was surprising to see them almost beat the Celtics in their last outing, but the Grizzlies are coming into this game with plenty of momentum and they have been money at home for a couple seasons now. The line is a little hefty, especially for a team playing their second game of a back to back set, but Morant and Stevens will be well-rested for this one after sitting out last night, so I’ll back the Grizzlies to get the big win at home.