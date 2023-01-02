Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sacramento Kings (19-15) face the Memphis Grizzlies (22-13) at FedExForum on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Kings

The 115.4 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 1.3 fewer points than the Kings give up (116.7).

Memphis has a 15-1 record when scoring more than 116.7 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 115.4 points, it is 11-6.

The Kings put up 7.1 more points per game (118.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (111.2).

Sacramento is 17-5 when it scores more than 111.2 points.

Memphis is 18-7 when it gives up fewer than 118.3 points.

This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Kings’ opponents have hit.

Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Kings are shooting 49.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 44.4% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento has compiled a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

And Morant leads active Grizzlies’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 27.0 points and distributing 8.1 assists.

Steven Adams contributes with 10.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG scoring average.

The Grizzlies get 2.3 three-pointers per game out of Dillon Brooks.

John Konchar averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. collects 3.2 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis scores 18.6 points per game. He also collects 12.3 rebounds and dishes out 6.7 assists per game.

De’Aaron Fox averages 23.6 points per game. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and racks up 5.9 assists per game.

Kevin Huerter is dependable from three-point range with 2.9 made Threes per game.

Keegan Murray notches 0.6 blocks per game, and Huerter averages 1.1 steals per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2022 Sun W 125-100 Away 12/25/2022 Warriors L 123-109 Away 12/27/2022 Sun L 125-108 Mold 12/29/2022 Raptors W 119-106 Away 12/31/2022 Pelicans W 116-101 Mold 1/1/2023 Kings – Mold 1/4/2023 Hornets – Away 1/5/2023 Magic – Away 1/8/2023 Jazz – Mold 1/9/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/11/2023 Spurs – Mold

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Lakers W 134-120 Mold 12/23/2022 Wizards L 125-111 Mold 12/27/2022 Nuggets L 113-106 Mold 12/28/2022 Nuggets W 127-126 Mold 12/30/2022 Jazz W 126-125 Mold 1/1/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/3/2023 Jazz – Away 1/4/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/7/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/9/2023 Magic – Mold 1/11/2023 Rockets – Mold

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

