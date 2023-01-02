Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Sacramento Kings (19-15) face the Memphis Grizzlies (22-13) at FedExForum on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Kings
- The 115.4 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 1.3 fewer points than the Kings give up (116.7).
- Memphis has a 15-1 record when scoring more than 116.7 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 115.4 points, it is 11-6.
- The Kings put up 7.1 more points per game (118.3) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (111.2).
- Sacramento is 17-5 when it scores more than 111.2 points.
- Memphis is 18-7 when it gives up fewer than 118.3 points.
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Kings’ opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Kings are shooting 49.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 44.4% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento has compiled a 17-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- And Morant leads active Grizzlies’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 27.0 points and distributing 8.1 assists.
- Steven Adams contributes with 10.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG scoring average.
- The Grizzlies get 2.3 three-pointers per game out of Dillon Brooks.
- John Konchar averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. collects 3.2 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis scores 18.6 points per game. He also collects 12.3 rebounds and dishes out 6.7 assists per game.
- De’Aaron Fox averages 23.6 points per game. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and racks up 5.9 assists per game.
- Kevin Huerter is dependable from three-point range with 2.9 made Threes per game.
- Keegan Murray notches 0.6 blocks per game, and Huerter averages 1.1 steals per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Sun
|
W 125-100
|
Away
|
12/25/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 123-109
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Sun
|
L 125-108
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 119-106
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Pelicans
|
W 116-101
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 134-120
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Wizards
|
L 125-111
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 113-106
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Nuggets
|
W 127-126
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Jazz
|
W 126-125
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
