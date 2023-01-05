Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic (14-24) look to grab another win at home before a long road trip out west with the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) in town.

Both teams won comfortably last night. The Grizzlies blew out the Charlotte Hornets in the Queen City while the Magic took care of business at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Orlando will almost be back to full strength after everyone who served a one-game suspension for leaving the bench is available. The Magic could also see the return of second-year guard Jalen Suggs, who hasn’t played since Nov. 25 with a knee injury.

