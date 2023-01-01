Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (21-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs on BSSE and BSNO. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
- The Grizzlies record 115.4 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up.
- Memphis is 18-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 115.4 points, it is 17-1.
- The Pelicans’ 118.1 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 111.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, New Orleans is 21-7.
- Memphis has a 17-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 118.1 points.
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Pelicans’ opponents have knocked down.
- Memphis has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Pelicans are shooting 48.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 44.7% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- New Orleans is 21-6 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- And Morant leads active Grizzlies’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 26.8 points and distributing 8.1 assists.
- Steven Adams’ averages this season are 7.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
- Dillon Brooks leads active Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- John Konchar averages 1.0 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.0 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson scores 26.2 points per game, while also pulling down 6.9 rebounds and averaging 4.6 assists per game.
- CJ McCollum adds 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production, while Jonas Valanciunas averages 13.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
- McCollum hits 2.8 three-pointers per game.
- Larry Nance Jr. notches 0.8 blocks per game, while Jose Alvarado averages 1.4 steals per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 105-91
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Sun
|
W 125-100
|
Away
|
12/25/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 123-109
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Sun
|
L 125-108
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 119-106
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/22/2022
|
Spurs
|
W 126-117
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Thunder
|
W 128-125
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Pacers
|
W 113-93
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
W 119-118
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
76ers
|
W 127-116
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
