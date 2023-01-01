Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-12) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (21-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs on BSSE and BSNO. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

The Grizzlies record 115.4 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up.

Memphis is 18-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 115.4 points, it is 17-1.

The Pelicans’ 118.1 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 111.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, New Orleans is 21-7.

Memphis has a 17-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 118.1 points.

This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Pelicans’ opponents have knocked down.

Memphis has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are shooting 48.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 44.7% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 21-6 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

And Morant leads active Grizzlies’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 26.8 points and distributing 8.1 assists.

Steven Adams’ averages this season are 7.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Dillon Brooks leads active Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

John Konchar averages 1.0 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.0 blocks per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Zion Williamson scores 26.2 points per game, while also pulling down 6.9 rebounds and averaging 4.6 assists per game.

CJ McCollum adds 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production, while Jonas Valanciunas averages 13.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

McCollum hits 2.8 three-pointers per game.

Larry Nance Jr. notches 0.8 blocks per game, while Jose Alvarado averages 1.4 steals per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2022 Nuggets L 105-91 Away 12/23/2022 Sun W 125-100 Away 12/25/2022 Warriors L 123-109 Away 12/27/2022 Sun L 125-108 Mold 12/29/2022 Raptors W 119-106 Away 12/31/2022 Pelicans – Mold 1/1/2023 Kings – Mold 1/4/2023 Hornets – Away 1/5/2023 Magic – Away 1/8/2023 Jazz – Mold 1/9/2023 Spurs – Mold

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2022 Spurs W 126-117 Mold 12/23/2022 Thunder W 128-125 Away 12/26/2022 Pacers W 113-93 Mold 12/28/2022 Timberwolves W 119-118 Mold 12/30/2022 76ers W 127-116 Mold 12/31/2022 Grizzlies – Away 1/2/2023 76ers – Away 1/4/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/6/2023 Nets – Mold 1/7/2023 Mavericks – Away 1/9/2023 Wizards – Away

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

