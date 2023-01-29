Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) will look to extend a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (24-27) on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at FedExForum. The Matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pacers

The Grizzlies average only 0.5 fewer points per game (116.8) than the Pacers allow (117.3).

When Memphis scores more than 117.3 points, it is 22-3.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 116.8 points, it is 18-10.

The Pacers’ 115.4 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 112.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 19-11 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Memphis has a 25-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Memphis is 20-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Pacers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 44.9% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 18-11 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The active leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies this season is Ja Morant, who scores 27.3 points and distributes 8.1 assists per game.

Steven Adams contributes with 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game in addition to his 8.6 PPG scoring average.

Dillon Brooks leads active Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyus Jones averages 1.0 steals per game, and Jaren Jackson Jr. compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton scores 20.2 points per game, while also pulling down 4.0 rebounds and dishing out 10.2 assists per game.

Myles Turner records 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Buddy Hield knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game.

Turner collects 2.4 blocks per game, and Haliburton averages 1.8 steals per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/20/2023 Lakers L 122-121 Away 1/22/2023 Sun L 112-110 Away 1/23/2023 Kings L 133-100 Away 1/25/2023 Warriors L 122-120 Away 1/27/2023 Timberwolves L 111-100 Away 1/29/2023 Pacers – Mold 2/1/2023 Trail Blazers – Mold 2/2/2023 Cavaliers – Away 2/5/2023 Raptors – Mold 2/7/2023 Bulls – Mold 2/10/2023 Timberwolves – Mold

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/20/2023 Nuggets L 134-111 Away 1/21/2023 Sun L 112-107 Away 1/24/2023 Bulls W 116-110 Mold 1/25/2023 Magic L 126-120 Away 1/27/2023 Bucks L 141-131 Mold 1/29/2023 Grizzlies – Away 2/2/2023 Lakers – Mold 2/3/2023 Kings – Mold 2/5/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 2/8/2023 Heat – Away 2/10/2023 Sun – Mold

