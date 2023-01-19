Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (30-13) on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at FedExForum. The Matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers

The Grizzlies score 10.7 more points per game (117.6) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).

Memphis is 28-6 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Cleveland has a 25-10 record when giving up fewer than 117.6 points.

The Cavaliers’ 111.5 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 111.6 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 20-6 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Memphis has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Cavaliers’ opponents have made.

Memphis has a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Cleveland is 21-11 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The active leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies this season is Morant, who scores 27.5 points and distributes 7.9 assists per game.

Steven Adams’ averages this season are 8.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Dillon Brooks leads active Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyus Jones averages 1.0 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. swats 3.3 shots per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

This season, Mitchell averages 28.4 points per game and adds 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Darius Garland also contributes 21.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, with Jarrett Allen adding 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Mitchell is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cavaliers (among active players), hitting 3.7 Threes per game.

Evan Mobley swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Mitchell helps out on the defensive side with 1.4 steals per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2023 Jazz W 123-118 Mold 1/9/2023 Spurs W 121-113 Mold 1/11/2023 Spurs W 135-129 Mold 1/14/2023 Pacers W 130-112 Away 1/16/2023 Sun W 136-106 Mold 1/18/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/20/2023 Lakers – Away 1/22/2023 Sun – Away 1/23/2023 Kings – Away 1/25/2023 Warriors – Away 1/27/2023 Timberwolves – Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2023 Sun W 112-98 Away 1/10/2023 Jazz L 116-114 Away 1/12/2023 Trail Blazers W 119-113 Away 1/14/2023 Timberwolves L 110-102 Away 1/16/2023 Pelicans W 113-103 Mold 1/18/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/20/2023 Warriors – Mold 1/21/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/24/2023 Knicks – Away 1/26/2023 Rockets – Away 1/27/2023 Thunder – Away

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: