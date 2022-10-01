Memphis Grizzlies sign Steven Adams to multi-year contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed a center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Adams (6-11, 265) averaged 6.9 points and set career highs with averages of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games (75 starts) last season, his first with the Grizzlies following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis posted the second-best record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season at 56-26, which tied the franchise record and earned the Grizzlies the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.
The 29-year-old led the NBA last season with 349 total Offensive rebounds and 4.6 Offensive rebounds per game, breaking the single-season franchise records previously set by Zach Randolph during the 2009-10 season. They helped Memphis top the league with 18.6 second chance points per game, the highest mark by any NBA team since the league began tracking the stat in the 1996-97 season.
A native of New Zealand who played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, Adams was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has played 664 career games (599 starts) over a nine-year career with Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Memphis. He owns NBA career averages of 9.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.8 minutes and holds the eighth-highest field goal percentage (.587) in NBA history.