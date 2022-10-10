Memphis Grizzlies sign Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott

Grizzlies Waive Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard

Hurt (6-9, 235) was named to the All-ACC First Team and was recognized as the ACC Most Improved Player after averaging 18.3 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range during his sophomore year ( 2020-21) at Duke University. Unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 22-year-old Minnesota native was a member of the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle last season but did not appear in a regular season game due to injury.

McDermott (6-6, 195) has appeared in 18 games for the Grizzlies (2020-21) and 17 games for the Hustle (2020-22) since he went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 25-year-old Indiana native played four seasons at Butler University (2016-20), where he averaged 7.8 points and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

Bean (6-7, 210) recorded three points and two rebounds in six minutes in one preseason appearance after he was signed by the Grizzlies on Sept. 23. The 25-year-old Oklahoma native went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing four seasons at Utah State University, where he was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team unanimously twice (2021, 2022) and to the Mountain West All-Defensive Team twice (2020, 2022).