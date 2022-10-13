Memphis Grizzlies sign EJ Onu and Romeo Weems

Grizzlies Waive Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward Matthew Hurt and wing Sean McDermott.

Onu (6-11, 240) appeared in 25 games (six starts) for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle last season and averaged 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.20 blocks in 17.4 minutes. The 23-year-old Cleveland native also played for the NBA G League’s Texas Legends and the Niagara River Lions of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Onu went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft after leading Shawnee State University to the 2021 NAIA national championship.

Weems (6-7, 210) made three appearances for the Hustle during the 2021 NBA G League Showcase Cup. The 21-year-old Detroit native, who played for the Grizzlies last preseason, went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at DePaul University.

Hurt (6-9, 235), who was signed by the Grizzlies on Oct. 10, competed in eight games for the Hustle during the 2021 NBA G League Showcase Cup. The 22-year-old Minnesota native went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft after he was named to the All-ACC First Team as a sophomore at Duke University.