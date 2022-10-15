Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias

Grizzlies Waive EJ Onu and Romeo Weems

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems.

Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers and has averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 assists in 10.0 minutes in two seasons (2020-22). Unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft following his collegiate career at Purdue University, the 27-year-old Ohio native also has played for the NBA G League’s Texas Legends and in Spain for the ACB’s Joventut Badalona.

Onu (6-11, 240), who was signed on Oct. 13, competed in 25 games (six starts) for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle last season and averaged 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.20 blocks in 17.4 minutes. Unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Shawnee State University, the 23-year-old Cleveland native has also played for the Legends and the Niagara River Lions of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.