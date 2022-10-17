Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed a forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Clarke (6-7 ¾, 210) appeared in 64 games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.06 blocks in 19.5 minutes while shooting 64.4 percent from the field last season, his third with Memphis since he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 21St overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The 26-year-old increased his averages to 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.7 minutes in 12 games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Memphis registered the second-best record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season at 56-26, which tied the franchise record and earned the Grizzlies the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history. Clarke helped the Grizzlies’ bench lead all NBA second units last season in rebounds and blocks.