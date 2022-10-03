Memphis Grizzlies roster: Projected starters, key moves, predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies, who will look to take the next step towards a Championship behind star point guard Ja Morant and a supporting cast of budding players.

Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: David Roddy, Jake LaRavia, Kennedy Chandler, Danny Green

The Grizzlies made some big moves in the 2022 NBA Draft, grabbing Roddy and LaRavia in the first round before scooping up Chandler in the second round. All three players showed flashes at Summer League, although Roddy might be the only one to crack the regular rotation this season. Green is recovering from an ACL injury and is unlikely to play this season.

Key departures: De’Anthony Melton

Melton was part of the draft day trades which helped Memphis land Roddy and Green. He’s not totally irreplaceable in the rotation, but he was a savvy player who could be potent from the perimeter. We’ll see how the Grizzlies address Melton’s departure, with Ziaire Williams likely getting a crack at taking his spot first.

Season expectations

The Grizzlies probably believe they beat the Warriors in the second round if Morant was healthy. That would mean they likely also believe they could’ve beaten the Mavericks and made the NBA Finals. The expectation is to compete for a championship, while also seeing some improvement from peripheral players.

Projected starting lineup

Morant, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks are locked into the starting lineup. Until Jaren Jackson Jr. returns from injury, I expect Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams to round out the first five. When Jackson Jr. returns, look for whoever has performed worse than Clarke and Adams to hit the bench.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Desmond Bane

Bane broke out last season, averaging 18.2 points per game while maintaining his efficiency from the field. He’s particularly lethal from deep, connecting on 43.5% of his triples in his career. If Bane can keep going on this trajectory, he’ll be the perfect complement to Morant in the backcourt. Look for Bane as a late-round add in Fantasy drafts, especially if your league favors guards.