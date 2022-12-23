Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Adds Fuel to Phoenix Suns’ Fire: ‘I’m Fine in the West’

If you play in the NBA, you probably don’t need extra motivation. Each player has a job to do every time they step on the court, as they’re responsible for more than just themselves when taking the floor.

That extends to the Phoenix Suns, a team that has gotten so close to winning the NBA Finals but has ultimately fallen short in recent years. Time is ticking on their potential window, and they know it.

Despite a barrage of injuries, the Suns have managed to still field one of the top teams in the West with a 19-13 record. They’re one game back of the Memphis Grizzlies, who are tied for the best record in the West.

And Morant and company will face off against the Suns here in a few hours at the Footprint Center. Morant, one of the most exciting players in the NBA, managed to add a bit more fuel to the fire of Phoenix and every other team in the West after doing an interview with Malika Andrews.

Morant, when asked which team he knows Memphis will have to go through to get his first NBA championship, pointed to the Defending Eastern Conference Champions in the Boston Celtics.

Of course, that’s working under the assumption they get through the entire West for a potential NBA Finals matchup.

When asked if there was anybody in the West, Morant responded with, “I’m fine in the West.”

While not a direct slap in the face to Phoenix, the Suns have undoubtedly been one of the top powers in the West in recent memory. Overlooking them, especially before playing them, surely provides Phoenix with bulletin board material.

The Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak entering Friday night.

