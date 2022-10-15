Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022-23 opening night roster

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Dakota Mathias to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 regular season.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Knicks at 6:30 pm CT on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at FedExForum. The regular season opener will be televised regionally on Bally Sports Southeast and nationally on ESPN.

Tillie (6-10, 220) appeared in 54 games (four starts) in two seasons with the Grizzlies and averaged 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes. Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University, the 24-year-old native of France was originally signed by the Grizzlies on a two-way contract and was converted to a standard NBA contract on Jan. 1, 2022.

Mathias (6-4, 200), signed by Memphis on Oct. 14, has appeared in 14 games (six starts) in two seasons with the Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers and has averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 assists in 9.9 minutes. Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Purdue University, the 27-year-old Ohio native also has competed professionally for the NBA G League’s Texas Legends and in Spain for the ACB’s Joventut Badalona.

The Grizzlies’ finalized roster for the 2022-23 regular season is below.

Well. Player Pos. Htt. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Yrs
4 Steven Adams C 6-11 265 7/20/1993 Pittsburgh/New Zealand 9
7 Santi Aldama F 6-11 224 1/10/2001 Loyola (MD)/Spain 1
22 Desmond Bane G/F 6-6 215 6/25/1998 TCU/USA 2
24 Dillon Brooks G/F 6-6 ½ 220 1/22/1996 Oregon/Canada 5
1 Kennedy Chandler G 6-0 171 9/16/2002 Tennessee/USA R
15 Brandon Clarke F 6-7 ¾ 210 9/19/1996 Gonzaga/Canada 3
14 Danny Green G/F 6-5 ½ 220 6/22/1987 North Carolina/USA 13
13 Jaren Jackson Jr. F/C 6-11 242 9/15/1999 Michigan State/USA 4
21 Tyus Jones G 6-0 ¼ 196 5/10/1996 Duke/USA 7
46 John Konchar G/F 6-4 ¾ 210 3/22/1996 Fort Wayne/USA 3
3 Jake LaRavia F 6-7 235 11/3/2001 Wake Forest/USA R
6 Kenneth Lofton Jr. 2W F/C 6-8 275 8/14/2002 Louisiana Tech/USA R
12 And Morant G 6 to 2 ½ 175 8/10/1999 Murray State/USA 3
27 David Roddy F 6 to 5 255 3/27/2001 Colorado State/USA R
2 Xavier Tillman Sr. F/C 6-8 245 1/12/1999 Michigan State/USA 2
8 Zaire Williams G/F 6-8 ¼ 185 9/12/2001 Stanford/USA 1
5 Vince Williams Jr. 2W G/F 6-6 205 8/30/2000 VCU/USA R

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button