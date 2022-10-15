Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022-23 opening night roster

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Dakota Mathias to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 regular season.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Knicks at 6:30 pm CT on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at FedExForum. The regular season opener will be televised regionally on Bally Sports Southeast and nationally on ESPN.

Tillie (6-10, 220) appeared in 54 games (four starts) in two seasons with the Grizzlies and averaged 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes. Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University, the 24-year-old native of France was originally signed by the Grizzlies on a two-way contract and was converted to a standard NBA contract on Jan. 1, 2022.

Mathias (6-4, 200), signed by Memphis on Oct. 14, has appeared in 14 games (six starts) in two seasons with the Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers and has averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 assists in 9.9 minutes. Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Purdue University, the 27-year-old Ohio native also has competed professionally for the NBA G League’s Texas Legends and in Spain for the ACB’s Joventut Badalona.

The Grizzlies’ finalized roster for the 2022-23 regular season is below.