Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams perfect for guarding NBA’s biggest

Steven Adams is like an Offensive lineman.

At 6-foot-11, he’s large in stature, but he’s essential. His role isn’t the prettiest, but his biggest contributions often go unnoticed on the stat sheet.

Like a great offensive lineman at a modest 265 pounds and going against a premier defensive pass rusher, Memphis called on Adams for protection.

Adams matched up on Friday night against Joel Embiid, one of the NBA’s best players and a scoring machine at the center position. Embiid’s final stats indicate he was dominant, and that’s not far from the truth. They willed the 76ers to a strong fourth quarter run before falling 109-101 to the Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Embiid had 35 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, but it was the Grizzlies center who made history.

