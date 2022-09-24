Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022 training camp roster

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Justin Bean and guard Jacob Gilyard to finalize their 2022 training camp roster. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Bean (6-7, 210) started all 34 of his Appearances last season as a senior at Utah State University and averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.56 steals in 35.4 minutes while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 46.5 percent from 3-point range. The 25-year-old Oklahoma native was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team unanimously twice (2021, 2022) and to the Mountain West All-Defensive Team twice (2020, 2022) before he went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Gilyard (5-9, 160) started all 37 of his appearances last season as a senior at the University of Richmond and averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.92 steals in 38.6 minutes. The 24-year-old Missouri native, whose 466 career steals set an NCAA Division I record, was named the 2020 Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team four times (2019, 2020, 2021 , 2022). Gilyard went unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

A full training camp roster is attached and copied below.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2022 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Well. Player Pos. Htt. (w/o shoes) Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Yrs
4 Steven Adams C 6-11 265 7/20/1993 Pittsburgh/New Zealand 9
7 Santi Aldama F 6-11 224 1/10/2001 Loyola (MD)/Spain 1
22 Desmond Bane G/F 6-6 215 6/25/1998 TCU/USA 2
34 Justin Bean F 6-7 210 11/17/1996 Utah State/USA R
24 Dillon Brooks G/F 6-6 ½ 220 1/22/1996 Oregon/Canada 5
1 Kennedy Chandler G 6-0 171 9/16/2002 Tennessee/USA R
15 Brandon Clarke F 6-7 ¾ 210 9/19/1996 Gonzaga/Canada 3
0 Jacob Gilyard G 5-9 160 7/14/1998 Richmond/USA R
14 Danny Green G/F 6-5 ½ 220 6/22/1987 North Carolina/USA 13
13 Jaren Jackson Jr. F/C 6-11 242 9/15/1999 Michigan State/USA 4
21 Tyus Jones G 6-0 ¼ 196 5/10/1996 Duke/USA 7
46 John Konchar G/F 6-4 ¾ 210 3/22/1996 Fort Wayne/USA 3
3 Jake LaRavia F 6-7 235 11/3/2001 Wake Forest/USA R
6 Kenneth Lofton Jr. 2W F/C 6-8 275 8/14/2002 Louisiana Tech/USA R
12 And Morant G 6 to 2 ½ 175 8/10/1999 Murray State/USA 3
27 David Roddy F 6 to 5 255 3/27/2001 Colorado State/USA R
35 Killian Tillie F/C 6-10 220 3/5/1998 Gonzaga/France 2
2 Xavier Tillman Sr. F/C 6-8 245 1/12/1999 Michigan State/USA 2
8 Zaire Williams G/F 6-8 ¼ 185 9/12/2001 Stanford/USA 1
5 Vince Williams Jr. 2W G/F 6-6 205 8/30/2001 VCU/USA R

