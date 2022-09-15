Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022-23 regional broadcast schedule

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the television and radio broadcast schedules for the 2022-23 season. Bally Sports Southeast, the official broadcast partner of the Grizzlies, will televise 74 of 82 Grizzlies games for the 2022-23 NBA regular season, with all regional broadcasts presented by FanDuel. 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies’ radio flagship station, will broadcast all five preseason games and 82 regular season contests during the 2022-23 season.

Bally Sports Southeast will tip-off its regular season coverage at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when the Grizzlies host the New York Knicks in the season-opener inside FedExForum (all times CT). Coverage of the regular season opener will begin at 5:30 pm with a special 1-hour pregame Grizzlies LIVEpresented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Bally Sports Southeast’s coverage also will include the 21St Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers between the Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns at 5 pm on Monday, Jan. 16, at FedExForum.

Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight return for their 19th and 13th seasons as play-by-play and analyst, respectively, for the Grizzlies, while Rob Fischer enters his 16th season as the team’s sideline reporter. All Bally Sports Southeast regular season broadcasts will feature the pregame and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVEpresented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Fischer will host Grizzlies Live for all home game telecasts alongside Knight and Grind City Media’s Chris VernonEntering his 10th season. Grind City Media’s Michael WallaceEntering his seventh season, will join the crew for various broadcasts.

All Grizzlies regular season games televised on Bally Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel, will be available across Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi through cable, satellite and over-the-top providers, including AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Spectrum and Xfinity. Game telecasts can also be streamed live on BallySports.comthe Bally Sports app and the all-new Bally Sports+, a new streaming platform that will offer live Grizzlies games on a direct-to-consumer basis within the Grizzlies’ local territory on a monthly or annual subscription basis beginning September 26. Local and regional channel listings can be found here.

The Grizzlies will be Featured on eight exclusive nationally televised games this season. TNT will televise six games exclusively, including the home game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, March 9 as well as away matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Feb. 2, Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 7. ABC will exclusively televise two games this season, including the Christmas Day Matchup versus the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Dec. 25 and the Sunday, Jan. 12 games against the Boston Celtics.

Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports App will televise three preseason games starting with the home matchups against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7 pm, and the Friday, Oct. 7 game against the Miami Heat at 7 pm In addition, the Grizzlies broadcast team will cover the final preseason game on Thursday, Oct. 13 game when the team visits the Detroit Pistons at 6 pm The network’s preseason schedule will also include the Saturday, Oct. 1 game versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 pm and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 pm, will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast via the Bucks and Magic broadcasts.

92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies’ radio Flagship station, will broadcast all contests during the 2022-23 season, featuring play-by-play from Eric Hasseltine and analysts Elliot Perry and Michael Wallace. Hasseltine Returns for his 22ndn.d season with the team while Perry enters his 15th season. Coverage begins with the pregame show 30 minutes prior to tip-off, Hosted by Jessica Benson and Analyst Jon Roser. Fans can tune into the radio broadcasts, including pregame and postgame, presented by Caesars Sportsbook, at 92.9 FM/680 AM or by downloading the official Grizzlies Mobile App. Grizzlies games will be broadcast on 17 different regional radio stations, marking the largest number of stations and largest coverage area in team history. A full list of Grizzlies radio Affiliates can be found here.

