Memphis football’s program is ’embarrassing’

ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum has long been one of the most respected voices on college football in the country, primarily the SEC. But on Wednesday, the Memphis native offered a harsh assessment of the Tigers football program.

Speaking on “Jason & John” on 92.9 FM ESPN, Finebaum called the state of Memphis’ program embarrassing. He aimed most of his criticism at the administration for deciding that Coach Ryan Silverfield will return for a fourth season after going 6-6 for a second consecutive regular season.

“Tragic is a big word for a kid who grew up sitting there rooting for Memphis State in my youth. I find this to be very disturbing,” Finebaum said. “Like a lot of listeners right now, I was so proud and so excited over the last 5-6 years to see the quarterbacks come through there. The really great football coaches. And this is dreary and depressing.

“Quite frankly, it’s embarrassing that a program, however they say it, has to admit we don’t really want the guy as our head Coach but we don’t have the money to fire him. That is the worst message you can give . Your job as an Athletic director and as a president is to find the money to support your program, not to wave a white flag.”

