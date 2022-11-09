Memphis football vs. Tulsa Scouting report, score Prediction

Memphis football’s four-game losing streak had more fans groaning after losing to Central Florida. But the Tigers can fix things hosting Tulsa.

A win Thursday (6:30 pm, ESPN) puts Memphis (4-5, 2-4 AAC) back at .500 and guarantees Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) will have a losing season. A win would also be a nice touch after honoring Glenn Rogers Sr., Memphis’ first Black player, at halftime.

A loss, of course, means Memphis’ Bowl game Dreams are one loss away from dying. However, Memphis is 6-0 on Thursday night games and Tulsa has lost five of its last six games.

Here’s this week’s Scouting report and score prediction.

Meet Tulsa’s defense

Tulsa is 13th nationally in passing defense but third-worst nationally against the run. That’s bad news for Memphis’ strength of passing the ball but good news for the Tigers’ struggling run game.

Tulsa has allowed only one team – SMU – to throw for over 260 yards in a game and has held teams to just 55.2% passing. Part of that comes from the Golden Hurricane’s 3-3-5 scheme with five defensive backs, and quarterback Seth Henigan admitted it threw him off last season.

