Memphis football vs. North Alabama: Scouting report, score Prediction

Memphis football is one win away from being Bowl eligible for a ninth consecutive season. The Tigers can get there Saturday (1 pm, ESPN+) hosting FCS opponent North Alabama.

The Tigers (5-5, 3-4 AAC) are 8-0 against FCS schools since 2013. Since it’s also the last home game of the season, Memphis will Honor 17 Seniors in a pregame Senior Day ceremony.

For North Alabama (1-9, 0-5 ASUN), it’s the Lions’ season finale. The school fired Coach Chris Willis after eight games and interim Coach Ryan Held has finished out the rest of the season.

Here’s this week’s Scouting report along with a score prediction.

BOWL PROJECTIONSMemphis football Bowl projections: Where will Tigers play in December?

RECRUITING:Four-star Smyrna LB Arion Carter de-commits from Memphis football

BOWL STREAK WATCH:Why Memphis football’s Bowl streak remains important after Tulsa win

Next running back up

With Brandon Thomas out for the season, expect Memphis to feature Jeyvon Ducker and Asa Martin at running back. Both will split most of the carries and freshman Sutton Smith should be healthy and in the mix after missing last week’s win against Tulsa.

This is also the Tigers’ best chance to potentially end their 100-yard rusher drought. It’s been 20 consecutive games since Memphis had someone cross that mark and the last time it happened at home? Against an FCS opponent in Nicholls State in last year’s season opener.

If the Tigers can’t produce a 100-yard rusher this game, then it’s time to wonder if it will happen this season. The last time they went a season without one was in 2011.

Meet ShunDerrick Powell

North Alabama's ShunDerrick Powell tries to evade the tackle of Jacksonville State's Yessman Green during college football action against Jacksonville State on Sept. 18, 2021, at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.

North Alabama’s strength is tailback ShunDerrick Powell. Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes delivered high praise this week calling him the best player the Tigers have faced so far.

The sophomore has an FCS-best 18 rushing touchdowns and is third among FCS players with 1,468 yards. Powell also has four games with over 200 rushing yards and five consecutive games with at least 118 yards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button