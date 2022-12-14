Memphis football TE Caden Prieskorn is why he’s returning for the 2023 season

The way Caden Prieskorn sees it, his breakout season at tight end helped solidify how Memphis has felt like home since walking on during the 2019 football season.

He met his girlfriend, Cali, here and their son Mac was born in the city as well. When Prieskorn decided to come back for his senior season, they played a role along with wanting to stay close to teammates and friends.

“I didn’t want to leave Memphis. My heart’s in Memphis. My family’s in Memphis,” Prieskorn said. “I didn’t want to go anywhere else. I just wanted to finish my career in Memphis.”

In his first season as a starter, Prieskorn has a team-high 593 receiving yards and six touchdown catches while making the All-AAC second team. He’s also tied for the team lead with 46 catches.

