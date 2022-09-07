Memphis football running back Rodrigues Clark no longer with team

Memphis senior running back Rodrigues Clark, the team’s second-leading rusher last season, is no longer with the Tigers, the athletics department said in a statement Tuesday.

Clark wasn’t listed on the roster heading into Saturday’s game at Navy (2:30 pm, CBS Sports Network), and Memphis declined further comment on his departure. Clark later confirmed he was leaving in a tweet.

“It’s all love. I will most definitely miss Memphis and my bride who I’m locked in with (sic),” Clark said. “Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK #4AI See you next season.”

Clark, who ran for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season, didn’t travel to Mississippi State last week, a game that would’ve been a Homecoming for the Starkville, Mississippi, native. ESPN’s broadcast reported that he was unavailable to play without elaborating.

The Tigers’ depth chart before the game had just two running backs in Brandon Thomas and Jevyon Ducker. Coach Ryan Silverfield said since the spring that he wanted to have a smaller rotation of backs compared to what was used the last two seasons. Last year, three different running backs started at least one game for Memphis and four did so in 2020.

Clark was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 561 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with eight starts. He started four games last season and also played in eight games as a true freshman in 2019.

In his first career game, Clark had a blocked punt and a rushing touchdown in the Tigers’ win over Southern.

Thomas and Ducker combined for 12 of the Tigers’ 21 carries Saturday, with Asa Martin having three carries along with five catches.

Silverfield said Monday he was pleased with the backs who played. During preseason, he and the staff were also high on sophomore An’Darius Coffey and true freshman Sutton Smith also getting touches

That left Clark, who had 1,033 rushing yards in 27 games, as the Odd back out. He has two seasons of Eligibility remaining.

