Memphis football running back Rodrigues Clark no longer with team

Memphis senior running back Rodrigues Clark, the team’s second-leading rusher last season, is no longer with the Tigers, the athletics department said in a statement Tuesday.

Clark wasn’t listed on the roster heading into Saturday’s game at Navy (2:30 pm, CBS Sports Network), and Memphis declined further comment on his departure. Clark later confirmed he was leaving in a tweet.

“It’s all love. I will most definitely miss Memphis and my bride who I’m locked in with (sic),” Clark said. “Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK #4AI See you next season.”

