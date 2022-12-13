Memphis football QB Seth Henigan explains decision to return for 2023

Seth Henigan’s last throw of Memphis football’s regular season lingered in his mind. It was an interception in the end zone with seconds remaining that clinched SMU’s win over the Tigers.

Henigan thought about what he could’ve done differently and how it was another close loss in the season. What didn’t linger was where he thought he’d be playing quarterback in 2023.

Less than 24 hours after the game, Henigan told Coach Ryan Silverfield he’d be back for his junior season. The key factor was Loyalty and finishing what he started when he came to Memphis in January 2021.

“I made a commitment when I was 17 to this university and this program. That’s just who I am,” Henigan told The Commercial Appeal on Monday. “Once I make a commitment to something, I’m going to stick with it. I feel like it’s best for my career going forward. All my goals are still in front of me as far as college football and the NFL.

“I feel like Memphis, we have a lot of potential going in next year. So I just wanted to make it clear to everyone my intent to stay and hopefully that helps bring other people to our program.”

