Memphis football losing streak at four games after loss to No. 25 UCF

Memphis’ football’s rivalry with Central Florida has been thrilling but often filled with heartbreak. The last meeting as AAC opponents on Saturday was no different.

It wasn’t just that the Tigers lost 35-28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. It was No. 25 UCF sending Memphis to its first four-game losing streak since 2013. It was Memphis fans nearly drowned by a small contingent of UCF fans chanting “UCF” during the fourth quarter and when the game ended.

With 28,048 in announced attendance, UCF ripped out the Tigers’ heart for the last time and laid it bare in front of their home fans. The emotion even spilled on social media when former Memphis player Calvin Austin III was upset over being misidentified on the jumbotron and voiced his disappointment on Twitter.

For Memphis (4-5, 2-4 AAC), it was another low in a rough season. Here’s what we learned.

Baffling decisions

UCF (7-2, 4-1) chose to attempt a 62-yard field goal on its final first-half possession and was short. Believe it or not, Memphis Somehow one-upped that with its own questionable choice.

Memphis faced fourth-and-16 from the UCF 39-yard line with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Instead of punting, the Tigers went for it and Henigan’s pass was nearly intercepted before it bounced out of bounds. To make it worse, UCF scored on its next drive to take the lead.

