Memphis football losing streak at four games after loss to No. 25 UCF

Memphis’ football’s rivalry with Central Florida has been thrilling but often filled with heartbreak. The last meeting as AAC opponents on Saturday was no different.

It wasn’t just that the Tigers lost 35-28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. It was No. 25 UCF sending Memphis to its first four-game losing streak since 2013. It was Memphis fans nearly drowned by a small contingent of UCF fans chanting “UCF” during the fourth quarter and when the game ended.

With 28,048 in announced attendance, UCF ripped out the Tigers’ heart for the last time and laid it bare in front of their home fans. The emotion even spilled on social media when former Memphis player Calvin Austin III was upset over being misidentified on the jumbotron and voiced his disappointment on Twitter.

For Memphis (4-5, 2-4 AAC), it was another low in a rough season. Here’s what we learned.

Baffling decisions

UCF (7-2, 4-1) chose to attempt a 62-yard field goal on its final first-half possession and was short. Believe it or not, Memphis Somehow one-upped that with its own questionable choice.

Memphis faced fourth-and-16 from the UCF 39-yard line with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Instead of punting, the Tigers went for it and Henigan’s pass was nearly intercepted before it bounced out of bounds. To make it worse, UCF scored on its next drive to take the lead.

It made little sense to go for a first down at a point in the game where field position and points mattered. Coach Ryan Silverfield isn’t afraid to go for it on fourth down but that one wasn’t necessary.

Red zone Misses

UCF entered Saturday as the nation’s No. 1 red-zone defense and Memphis failed to get points on three trips inside the UCF 10-yard line in the first half.

On third-and-3, Memphis couldn’t get a first down on consecutive run plays. On another drive, Gabe Rogers couldn’t handle a pass from Seth Henigan and it deflected into UCF’s hands for an interception. Then Chris Howard, who hadn’t missed a field goal all season, missed a 24-yard try in the second quarter.

Little things have brought Memphis down all season and the Mistakes kept adding up.

Turnovers do Tigers in

Memphis preached turnovers were a focus after committing four against Tulane two weeks ago. It didn’t work as the Tigers had two more against UCF, both interceptions.

Henigan’s second interception sailed above Caden Prieskorn and right to UCF’s Divaad Wilson with 9:55 remaining. The Knights were forced to eventually punt, but for the third consecutive game, Memphis lost the turnover battle.

Remember when the Tigers were once among the nation’s leaders in turnover margin? They now have eight in the last three games.

Dual-threat Henigan

Henigan ran for a career-high 69 yards and finished with 284 passing yards. But the sophomore had just one touchdown pass which came on the Tigers’ final drive to Joseph Scates.

Henigan’s improved running has also meant the Tigers’ receivers are struggling to get open. Running back Asa Martin led the game with seven catches and Prieskorn added five. No receiver caught a pass longer than 29 yards.

Memphis scored the second-most points UCF has allowed this season and it didn’t matter. The points Memphis left on the table were a bigger issue.

Quick turnaround

Memphis is back under .500 after starting the season 0-1. It must win two of the next three games to be Bowl eligible, starting with hosting Tulsa on Thursday (6:30 pm, ESPN)

Some fans will give the Tigers credit for fighting against a ranked team. But against a ranked opponent, teams need more than grit. They need execution and the Tigers lacked it while committing Mistakes that have shown up often.

It won’t stop the noise surrounding Silverfield’s performance this season. It’ll certainly lead to a smaller crowd Thursday. If Memphis wants to remember November, it has to improve otherwise it’ll be thought of for all the wrong reasons