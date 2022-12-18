Memphis football loses commitment from three-star QB Carson Black

One day after Memphis football saw quarterback JC French enter the transfer portal, the Tigers lost a commitment from the Lone quarterback in its 2023 class.

Three-star Recruit Carson Black announced on Twitter on Sunday that he was de-committing from the Tigers. Black, who is from South Carolina, had been committed since June and in his note said he’d be committing to another school later in the day.

