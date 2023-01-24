Memphis football gets commitment from former Marshall WR Corey Gammage

Memphis football added a boost to its receiver room after Marshall receiver Corey Gammage committed to the Tigers on Monday.

Gammage, who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, led Marshall in receiving for the past three seasons and was an All-Sun Belt Honorable mention selection the last two seasons. As a junior, he had 52 catches for 774 yards and six touchdowns after recording 78 catches for 878 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Gammage made his announcement on Twitter and originally hails from Delray Beach, Florida. He has one season of eligibility remaining and is the Tigers’ third commitment within the last 24 hours. In his career, he caught 178 passes for 2,239 yards and 13 touchdowns.

