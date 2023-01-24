Memphis football gets commitment from former Marshall WR Corey Gammage

Memphis football added a boost to its receiver room after Marshall receiver Corey Gammage committed to the Tigers on Monday.

Gammage, who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, led Marshall in receiving for the past three seasons and was an All-Sun Belt Honorable mention selection the last two seasons. As a junior, he had 52 catches for 774 yards and six touchdowns after recording 78 catches for 878 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Gammage made his announcement on Twitter and originally hails from Delray Beach, Florida. He has one season of eligibility remaining and is the Tigers’ third commitment within the last 24 hours. In his career, he caught 178 passes for 2,239 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gammage also reunites with Memphis Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey. Cramsey served in the same capacity at Marshall from 2018-21, which coincided with Gammage’s first four seasons.

Memphis needs more speed and size with its receivers and Gammage could help fill that void. He had eight catches of at least 30 yards, which tied for fifth in the Sun Belt and was three more than Eddie Lewis had to lead the Tigers. Gammage also had four catches that went for at least 50 yards, which would’ve led the entire AAC.

The Tigers also added receivers DeMeer Blankumsee (Toledo) and Tauskie Dove (Missouri) in the transfer Portal along with junior college transfer Marcello Bussey. Memphis lost all three starting receivers after this season but returns contributors Roc Taylor and Joseph Scates.

The Tigers now have signed or gotten commitments from 18 transfers this cycle, including 16 from FBS schools.