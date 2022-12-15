Memphis football DL Jaylon Allen announces return for 2023 season

Add defensive lineman Jaylon Allen to the list of prominent Memphis football players who’ll be back in 2023.

Allen announced Thursday is social media that he’ll return for his final season. He had one season of eligibility remaining and was an All-AAC Honorable mention selection this season.

“Job ain’t done yet…spin the block 1 more time,” Allen wrote in a caption on Instagram. They shared a picture that had the words “Run It Back” on it.

