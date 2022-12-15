Memphis football DL Jaylon Allen announces return for 2023 season

Add defensive lineman Jaylon Allen to the list of prominent Memphis football players who’ll be back in 2023.

Allen announced Thursday is social media that he’ll return for his final season. He had one season of eligibility remaining and was an All-AAC Honorable mention selection this season.

“Job ain’t done yet…spin the block 1 more time,” Allen wrote in a caption on Instagram. They shared a picture that had the words “Run It Back” on it.

He also joined linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, quarterback Seth Henigan and tight end Caden Prieskorn among starters who’ve announced they’ll be back next season. Seniors Eddie Lewis, Cincir Evans and Asa Martin also have an additional year of eligibility.

Allen led the Tigers with nine tackles for loss and was second with four sacks and six quarterback hurries. He also had an interception return for a touchdown as well as a fumble recovery.

Allen and Cantin-Arku will be among the key returners for a Tigers defense from 95th in 2021 to 63rd this season.