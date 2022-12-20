Memphis football adds commitment from Old Dominion RB Blake Watson

Memphis football added another commitment from the transfer portal on Monday with former Old Dominion running back Blake Watson announcing his decision on Twitter.

Watson is the fifth commitment of the day for the Tigers and second transfer commitment, along with Arkansas punter Reid Bauer. He’s a Graduate transfer with one more year of eligibility.

Watson led Old Dominion in rushing in each of the last two seasons. He had 916 yards and five touchdowns this season and added 37 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

He had a school-record 259 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win at Coastal Carolina. In a 20-17 season-opening win at Virginia Tech, Watson scored the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds left.

In 2021, he had 1,112 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on a school-record 215 carries.

Watson’s commitment means it will be a crowded Memphis running back room. Leading rusher Jevyon Ducker has two years of eligibility remaining, and senior Asa Martin announced he’ll be back for his final season. Sophomore Brandon Thomas had a team-high nine rushing touchdowns but suffered a season-ending injury with two games left in the regular season.

Freshman Sutton Smith also showed flashes with 223 all-purpose yards in limited action over nine games.

Watson’s addition shows the Tigers are looking to improve the run game after finishing 79th nationally in rushing yards per game and 86th in yards per carry. Memphis has a streak of 22 consecutive games without an individual 100-yard rusher.