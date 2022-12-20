Memphis football adds commitment from Old Dominion RB Blake Watson

Memphis football added another commitment from the transfer portal on Monday with former Old Dominion running back Blake Watson announcing his decision on Twitter.

Watson is the fifth commitment of the day for the Tigers and second transfer commitment, along with Arkansas punter Reid Bauer. He’s a Graduate transfer with one more year of eligibility.

