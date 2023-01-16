Memphis Depay to leave Barcelona but won’t be joining Inter

Memphis Depay’s lawyer has played down reports linking the Barcelona forward with a move to Serie A Giants Inter.

Sebastien Ledure told journalist Fabrizio Romano about the speculation surrounding the player’s future, but he has admitted that there is nothing between the sides.

“There are no negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter. I can deny all these links — it’s not a possibility we are discussing,” they told Romano.

EXCL. Memphis Depay’s lawyer Sebastien Ledure: “There are no negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter. I can deny all these links — it’s not a possibility we are discussing”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Understand Depay will leave Barça in January, as Atlético Madrid remain interested. pic.twitter.com/T91CtJOiYF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023

Atlético interested in Depay

Romano also added that Depay will leave Barça this month. LaLiga side Atlético Madrid are currently interested in signing Depay, who has lost his place in the Barcelona starting eleven with the signing of Robert Lewandowski.

This season Depay has played in just two La Liga games and only 15 minutes in the Champions League. Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, two wide players, are preferred by the head coach Xavi.

The Blaugrana were willing to offload the 28-year-old last summer, but he stayed put at Camp Nou. A move away looks favorable for all parties with Depay’s deal with the Spanish Super Cup winners expiring on 30 June 2023.