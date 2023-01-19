Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid is on! Barcelona convince rivals to pay fee for impending free agent as deal agreed

Barcelona have sealed a deal worth up to €4 million to send forward Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid.

Memphis pushed for transfer

Atletico resisted paying fee

But ultimately caved and agreed deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The two teams reached a deal shortly after Barcelona manager Xavi announced that he would be talking to Memphis about his future at the club. Memphis reportedly didn’t appear for training following his manager’s comments, and the deal between the two clubs was hammered out shortly after. The transfer, first reported by Fabrizio Romanois set to be completed imminently.

Contrary to earlier rumours, Yannick Carrasco will not be going to Barcelona in an exchange despite trying to force his way to Camp Nou.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Memphis has been interested in a Barcelona exit for almost six months, but turned down deals to join Newcastle and Galatasaray last summer. His contract at Barcelona was due to expire in June, so a summer exit was always likely. But now, his departure has been moved up.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Xavi praised Memphis’ professionalism at a press conference this morning just before news of a deal broke: “If Memphis wants to leave, it will be a personal decision from him. I am going to speak to him today to see if he wants to leave or not, to see what he wants to do. It’s not an easy situation when you don’t play a lot.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MEMPHIS? The Dutch international will likely receive much more playing time at Atletico Madrid than he did at Barcelona, ​​especially after Joao Felix’s move to Chelsea.