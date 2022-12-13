Memphis Black Arts Alliance plans Celebration of city’s Talent

From the silver screen to laptop cartoons. From the Pulitzer Prize to “Whoop That Trick.”

In commemoration of its 40th anniversary, the Memphis Black Arts Alliance will host its most high-profile public event yet, a “Memphis Black Arts Legacy Honors & Ball” fundraiser that will recognize more than a dozen local artists representing multiple avenues of imaginative expression.

Set for Dec. 17, the event is not only an extravagant celebration of creativity but a stage-setter for a campaign to develop a new rehearsal hall and performance space in South Memphis to showcase Black arts.

Tentatively dubbed the Soulsville Cultural Arts Center, the proposed $15-million project on South Bellevue would provide space as well as encouragement for Emerging Memphis artists to develop plays, music, visual artwork and other projects, according to Lar’Juanette Williams, the alliance’s executive director.

“When you think Memphis, you think about artists,” said Williams, who marks her seventh anniversary as MBAA head this month. “The area is so packed with talent, and it’s known throughout the world, it has global impact.

“And not just South Memphis and Soulsville, with all that Stax talent. We’re out in Cordova, we’re in Millington, we’re in West Memphis. Como, Coldwater, we’re all in this together.”

