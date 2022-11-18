Memphis basketball vs. VCU: Scouting report, score Prediction

Memphis basketball will stay in the Atlantic 10 for its home opener.

The Tigers (1-1) are set to christen their new, redesigned home floor Sunday at FedExForum against VCU (3-1) in hopes of rebounding from Tuesday’s 90-84 loss at Saint Louis. Tip-off is set for 4 pm and the game will be livestreamed on ESPN+.

VCU is coming off a tough back-to-back at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, where it lost to Arizona State Wednesday and defeated Pitt Thursday. Mike Rhoades’ team was picked to finish third in the A-10, behind Dayton and Saint Louis.

Here are three things to know before the Tigers and Rams lock up.

Well ‘Ace’ up their sleeve?

VCU has played its last two games without its point guard and best player, Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr.

