Memphis basketball uses a 22-0 second-half run to take down ECU

Damaria Franklin stole the ball from ECU’s Javon Small, pushed it ahead to Kendric Davis who scored an easy two points.

“That’s Memphis basketball, man!” Coach Penny Hardaway shouted as he pumped his fist and thousands inside FedExForum Saturday roared.

The play was part of a 22-0 second-half run the Tigers used to erase an 8-point halftime deficit and helped propel them to a 69-59 win. Memphis (12-4, 2-1 AAC) got 19 points from DeAndre Williams, 14 from Davis and forced the Pirates (10-7, 1-3) into 22 turnovers – the most any team has committed against the Tigers this season.

ECU got hot, especially at the 3-point line, in the first half and led by as many as 11 points when it took a 33-22 lead with 1:09 left in the first half.

But Memphis found another gear after halftime.

Here are five observations from Saturday’s game:

That 22-0 run

The Tigers were trailing 36-31 when Alex Lomax made a layup with 16:22 left in the game. That bucket was the first of 10 Memphis made out of its next 12 field goal attempts.

Elijah McCadden scored seven points during the defining stretch, while Davis contributed six to the cause.

ECU’s RJ Felton snapped the visitors’ scoring drought with 11:10 left in the game, cutting the lead to 51-38. It was just the second made field goal of the half to that point for the Pirates.

The Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) wins the tip against the ECU Pirates in a basketball game on Jan. 7, 2022 at the Fedex Forum in Memphis.

Turning defense into offense

When all else fails, turn to Lomax and tell him to turn up the heat on defense.

Memphis needed a spark – something to slow ECU down and kickstart its own offense. Little else was working. Davis, the preseason All-American who came into the game averaging more than 20 points a game, was having trouble getting going, connecting just once on his first 10 field goal attempts of the game. The 3-point shot wasn’t falling as the Tigers were just 1 for 9 in the first half.

