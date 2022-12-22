Memphis basketball trounces Alabama State behind DeAndre Williams’ 25 points

DeAndre Williams has never been better in a Memphis basketball uniform than he was Wednesday.

Facing Alabama State in the Tigers’ non-conference finale, Williams − in his third season at Memphis − dropped 25 points to lead his team to an 83-61 win at FedExForum. Breaking a string of three straight games with an early exit thanks to foul trouble, Williams played 29 minutes without being called for one personal foul. The 6-foot-9 forward also bounced back from the only rebound-less game of his career with a team-high seven boards.

Memphis (10-3) needed Williams’ effort since it was super-strapped personnel-wise. The Tigers, winners of eight of their last nine games, dressed out just eight Scholarship players as four players sat out with various injuries.

Williams’ big night also helped him cross the 1,000-point threshold for his collegiate career. He has 732 with the Tigers.

