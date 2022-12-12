Memphis basketball transfer Damaria Franklin ruled eligible by NCAA

Memphis basketball guard Damaria Franklin has been ruled eligible by the NCAA for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, multiple sources confirmed to The Commercial Appeal.

He is expected to be available for the Tigers (8-2) in their game against No. 5 Alabama (8-1) on Tuesday (8 p.m., ESPN2).

The NCAA’s decision, which was handed down Monday, comes more than a month after the Tigers submitted a mental health waiver on Franklin’s behalf. Franklin, who played for Illinois-Chicago (UIC) last season, transferred to Memphis in late August.

Franklin’s father, Johnnie, told The Commercial Appeal last month his son’s Scholarship was terminated at UIC once he informed the coaching staff he planned to transfer after graduating in December. Johnnie Franklin said UIC Coach Luke Yaklich committed to signing a “no participation opportunity” form, which would have simplified the process of getting Franklin eligible for this season. But Yaklich never signed the form.

