Memphis basketball score updates vs. VCU: Can Penny Hardaway rebound?

The final score at Saint Louis wasn’t what Penny Hardaway’s Memphis basketball team wanted earlier this week.

“You can’t give up 90 points,” the fifth-year Tigers Coach said.

But there are things Memphis can build on, potentially starting today when it welcomes VCU (3-1) to FedExForum for its home opener (4 pm, ESPN+).

Specifically, the final four minutes of the game, which saw the Tigers outscore the Billikens 14-6. Hardaway’s team turned Saint Louis over four times in the final 4:22 of the game and held it without a single field goal over the final 7:36.

“I think the way we finished definitely allows them to understand where we are,” Hardaway said. “You know, now as a staff, as a team, we understand in the last four minutes we fought as hard as we could. And we got back into the game. We had a chance to tie it and win it, we just didn’t ‘t do it. But it was for four minutes. It wasn’t for 40. You do it for 40, you’re building towards March. You’re building towards April, so that’s what we’re doing.”

What time, channel is the Memphis basketball game on?

ESPN+ will broadcast the Tigers-Rams game, which is set to tip off at 4 pm

Memphis basketball score updates vs. VCU

