Memphis basketball not in Bronny James’ top three choices

Bronny James has narrowed down his top three college choices, but the senior guard and son of Los Angeles Lakers’ forward LeBron James reportedly doesn’t have Memphis in the mix.

According to the Los Angeles Times, James has decided on Ohio State, USC and Oregon for his top three schools. The Times also reported he’ll make his final commitment decision after his team, Sierra Canyon in California, completes its season.

James, a four-star recruit, is ranked No. 34 nationally in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports Composite.

Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway offered James a Scholarship last year and it led to speculation that the Tigers had a chance to land one of the most famous high school athletes in the country. Hardaway was also present at James’ games during Peach Jam and James appeared at the Mid-South Basketball Classic in Collierville last October with the California Basketball Club.

Hardaway’s son Ashton is also a senior at Sierra Canyon and has signed with the Tigers. Throw in Hardaway’s track record of signing high-profile players, Memphis being a Nike-sponsored school and LeBron James speaking highly of watching Hardaway as a player, there were apparent signs that Memphis could be a serious candidate to land the Younger James.

However, the three schools reportedly chosen by James have long been considered frontrunners. Ohio State is reportedly the favorite of LeBron James since he was born and raised in Ohio.

With seven signees or commitments, led by five-star recruit Mikey Williams, the Tigers have the nation’s fifth-best recruiting class according to 247Sports.