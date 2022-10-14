Memphis basketball needs more from DeAndre Williams

The question was meant for DeAndre Williams.

“How much different is your role going to be this year, if at all?” the Reporter asked Memphis basketball’s senior forward Thursday during the AAC’s virtual media day.

Williams, a preseason first-team all-conference selection, considered his answer for a beat or two, then said, “Nah, I feel like my role will still be the same.” Not an overly surprising response given his production and value since transferring to Memphis two years ago. After all, he was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer and rebounder last season, and that helped him earn all-AAC second-team honors. The energetic and versatile Williams has been a Matchup problem since the day he became eligible.

But Kendric Davis, one of Williams’ new teammates, doesn’t see it that way. Sitting shoulder-to-shoulder beside Williams during the Zoom interview, the reigning AAC Player of the Year and fellow preseason first-team selection quickly interjected.

“Well, it’s not,” Davis said. “His role will be different. We need him on the floor more.”

Williams laughed. But Davis has a point. While injury was a factor in Williams missing seven games last season, foul trouble has been an issue since he arrived at Memphis. Last season, he committed 75 fouls (second-most on the team) in 26 games. His 25 minutes per game ranked fifth.

Beyond increased availability, Davis said the Tigers are going to need more of everything from Williams.

“I tell him every day. I’m on him,” said Davis. “I mean, last year they had a Talented team, so they didn’t have to score much. I say Dre is like Draymond (Green), he does whatever he has to do to get the win. But this year, I mean, the right play sometimes for him is to be aggressive and go score. So, I mean, it’s gonna be different.”

No disrespect

On Wednesday, the AAC released its preseason coaches poll and individual awards predictions.

The Tigers were picked to finish second in the league behind Houston, the fourth year in a row the top of the pecking order has looked like that.

That might have rubbed Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway the wrong way in the past but not this time.

“I think that most coaches in this league just respect the culture in Houston,” he said. “That’s respect for even saying we’re finishing second, because Tulane is bringing their entire team back. Cincinnati got better with (Memphis transfer) Landers (Nolley) going there. South Florida got better with (Memphis transfer) Tyler Harris going there. Other teams around our conference have a chip on their shoulders, like Wichita State. So, for us to be picked to finish second, it’s big. Second isn’t bad.”

His players seem to agree.

“We don’t take anything as disrespect,” Williams said.

“Them just predictions,” Davis said. “They always end up wrong at the end of the year. We’ll continue to keep showing that.”

Davis also weighed in on the coaches’ vote that put Houston guard Marcus Sasser ahead of him in the race for preseason AAC Player of the Year.

“I think last year the preseason player of the year was (Wichita State’s) Tyson Etienne,” he said. “And it ended up being me at the end of the year.”

Kendric Davis is a Memphis basketball fan

In many ways, Davis isn’t your typical Division I transfer. One of them being his built-in familiarity with his new team’s fan base.

Davis spent the past three seasons at fellow AAC member SMU and played seven games against the Tigers, including three at FedExForum and once at the conference tournament in Fort Worth. Since arriving at Memphis this summer, Davis’ stance on Tigers fans has only been strengthened.

“We know we’ve got the best fans in the country,” he said.

In previous interviews, Davis has said that was one of the factors in his decision to come to Memphis. He remembers the atmosphere inside Dickies Arena at the AAC Tournament last season.

“I mean, it was in Fort Worth, but it felt like it was in Memphis,” he said. “It’s really six against five when you got these types of fans.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at [email protected] or on Twitter @munzly.