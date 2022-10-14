Memphis basketball needs more from DeAndre Williams

The question was meant for DeAndre Williams.

“How much different is your role going to be this year, if at all?” the Reporter asked Memphis basketball’s senior forward Thursday during the AAC’s virtual media day.

Williams, a preseason first-team all-conference selection, considered his answer for a beat or two, then said, “Nah, I feel like my role will still be the same.” Not an overly surprising response given his production and value since transferring to Memphis two years ago. After all, he was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer and rebounder last season, and that helped him earn all-AAC second-team honors. The energetic and versatile Williams has been a Matchup problem since the day he became eligible.

But Kendric Davis, one of Williams’ new teammates, doesn’t see it that way. Sitting shoulder-to-shoulder beside Williams during the Zoom interview, the reigning AAC Player of the Year and fellow preseason first-team selection quickly interjected.

