Memphis basketball injury updates on Kendric Davis, Malcolm Dandridge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The injury bug has been fluttering around Memphis basketball for months.

It has finally, apparently, bitten the Tigers. Senior big man Malcolm Dandridge left Tuesday’s 91-88 loss at No. 4 Alabama with an ankle injury that Coach Penny Hardaway said afterwards is likely serious enough to keep him sidelined for some time.

“Bad ankle sprain, I think,” Hardaway told reporters. “Probably going to be out for a while.”

Dandridge went down hard with 12:14 remaining in the game and had to be helped off the court. The Crimson Tide, up 52-48 when Dandridge came crashing down near the stanchion, hit a 3-pointer and the former East High star was unable to get up.

Once the play was over, Dandridge had to be helped off the court. According to radio play-by-play man Dave Woloshin, Dandridge needed crutches to get back to the locker room. In 17 minutes, he scored 7 points, had eight rebounds, one steal and one block.

