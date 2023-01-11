Memphis basketball how to watch tv live stream ucf

Memphis Tigers basketball is facing off with UCF at Addition Final Arena on Wednesday.

The Tigers will look to earn their first road win of the season while the Knights look to earn their third consecutive win. Memphis is 0-4 in road games this season with losses to Saint Louis, Seton Hall earlier in the season followed by losses to Alabama and Tulane.

With three conference wins this season, UCF will be a critical test for Memphis. A win over the Knights can give the Tigers some momentum on the road before they’re scheduled to continue conference play against Temple in Philadelphia. Returning home with two conference wins can comfortably place the Tigers at second in the American Athletic Conference.

Here’s everything to know to watch the AAC Matchup on Wednesday:

How to watch Memphis basketball vs. UCF on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m

Location: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida

TV/Live stream: ESPN+

Online radio broadcast:Memphis Tiger Network

