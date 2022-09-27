Memphis basketball charged with multiple violations, avoids postseason ban

Following a years-long NCAA infractions investigation, the University of Memphis was charged with multiple Level II and Level III violations Tuesday.

However, the basketball program and head Coach Penny Hardaway avoided significant sanctions and penalties, as the Tigers will not be subjected to a postseason ban and Hardaway is not facing a suspension of any length.

Memphis has received a $5,000 fine, three years probation and the basketball team must vacate its win from the Nov. 5, 2019, game that former star center James Wiseman participated in. Wiseman also played in two more games for the Tigers before he was ordered to sit out the next 11 contests. Wiseman eventually withdrew from school before serving the full suspension to begin preparing for the NBA Draft.

What was initially a probe into Memphis’ handling of Wiseman’s Eligibility status − thanks to an $11,500 payment Hardaway made to Wiseman’s mother when she moved her family to Memphis in the summer of 2017 − quickly morphed into a thorough examination of Hardaway, the basketball program, the school’s compliance staff, the entire Athletic department and university President M. David Rudd.

After years of meetings, interviews and procedural maneuvering, the IARP hearing panel determined Memphis is guilty of four Level II violations and five Level III violations. That’s in stark contrast to the initial notice of allegations, which charged Memphis with at least four Level I violations (the most serious) and at least two Level II violations.

Among the violations Memphis has been found guilty of by the IARP are the school’s failure to monitor the education and activities of an athletics booster (in this case, Hardaway), the activities of an athletics booster (again, Hardaway) and the providing of impermissible extra benefits to prospective student-athletes.

The NCAA formally requested its infractions case against Memphis be referred to the IARP in November 2019. On March 4, 2020, the IARP’s Infractions Referral Committee gave its stamp of approval, which officially started the clock on the investigation.

The case dragged on for more than two-and-a-half years, largely slowed by its broad scope (the Complex Case Unit conducted dozens of interviews), repeated deadline extension requests (at least eight) made by the school and Hardaway, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further complicating matters was a cloud of contentiousness that loomed throughout the bulk of the proceedings. In a series of back-and-forth correspondences between December 2020 and March 2021, things got ugly between former university president M. David Rudd and the CCU. The Clash centered around Rudd’s claims that the CCU violated numerous NCAA bylaws designed to Foster “respect, fairness, civility, honesty, responsibility, academic integrity, and ethical conduct” by engaging in “potentially traumatizing practices that are antithetical to a Collaborative process.”

