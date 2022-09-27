Memphis basketball charged with multiple violations, avoids postseason ban

Following a years-long NCAA infractions investigation, the University of Memphis was charged with multiple Level II and Level III violations Tuesday.

However, the basketball program and head Coach Penny Hardaway avoided significant sanctions and penalties, as the Tigers will not be subjected to a postseason ban and Hardaway is not facing a suspension of any length.

Memphis has received a $5,000 fine, three years probation and the basketball team must vacate its win from the Nov. 5, 2019, game that former star center James Wiseman participated in. Wiseman also played in two more games for the Tigers before he was ordered to sit out the next 11 contests. Wiseman eventually withdrew from school before serving the full suspension to begin preparing for the NBA Draft.

What was initially a probe into Memphis’ handling of Wiseman’s Eligibility status − thanks to an $11,500 payment Hardaway made to Wiseman’s mother when she moved her family to Memphis in the summer of 2017 − quickly morphed into a thorough examination of Hardaway, the basketball program, the school’s compliance staff, the entire Athletic department and university President M. David Rudd.

