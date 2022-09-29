Memphis Athletics Hosting Free Memphis Basketball Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics will host a Memphis Basketball Block Party, a free event on the University of Memphis’ Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall on Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The Memphis Basketball Block Party will include introductions of both teams, music, inflatables, games, food trucks and performances by the Tiger band, cheer and dance teams. Following the event, which is scheduled to run from 3-5:30 pm, the 901 Fund will be sponsoring a free autograph session with the teams. The introduction of the teams is slated to begin at 4:30 pm

“We are looking forward to celebrating the start of basketball season with our fans on October 15,” Memphis head men’s basketball Coach Penny Hardaway said. “This unique event will be something new for fans to experience, and we know our teams will feel the love of Tiger Nation during the Block Party.”

“We are all excited to bring this event to campus,” Tiger head Women’s basketball Coach Katrina Merriweather said. “Connecting with our student body and University community is a huge part of our mission, and the Block Party is a great way for us to interact with fans of all ages.”

Free parking will be available in the Zach Curlin parking garage near Elma Roane Fieldhouse while space remains. Additional parking spots are available throughout the campus. No outside food or beverage is allowed, and fans will pass through security wand checkpoints upon entrance to a fenced area of ​​the Mall.

Additional information will be available leading up to the Memphis Basketball Block Party.

