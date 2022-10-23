Memphis Athletics Holding Free “Tigers On Tour” Event Before Men’s Basketball Game at Vanderbilt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics is welcoming fans to a free Gathering in Nashville prior to the men’s basketball game at Vanderbilt on Monday, Nov. 7.

The event will be at Central BBQ Vanderbilt (1601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212) beginning at 5 pm Food will be provided with bar Specials available, and special guests including University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch and additional University leadership are scheduled to attend.

The Tiger Sports Network pregame radio show is also scheduled to originate from the event.

“Our Tigers On Tour events this fall have been very well received,” Veatch said. “We can’t wait to Usher in another exciting season of Memphis Men’s Basketball with our fans in Nashville. This event will be another great opportunity to spend time together before we cheer on our Tigers against Vanderbilt.”

Fans can RSVP for the event at THIS LINK. Additional information will be communicated directly to those who RSVP. Tickets to the game can be purchased through the Vanderbilt Ticket Office at THIS LINK.

