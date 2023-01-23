Memorial to renowned glass artist Stephen Powell at Center College

Nicknamed the “Godfather of Kentucky Glass,” Stephen Rolfe Powell was an internationally acclaimed glass artist and Professor at Center College in Danville, Kentucky.

Powell, who died in 2019 at 67, had a devoted following of admirers, students and collectors. The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC has one of his pieces in its permanent collection, as does Louisville’s Speed ​​Art Museum.

Two years after Powell passed away, some of his former Center College students were discussing a possible memorial to pay homage to the larger-than-life artist and educator. That’s when Brook Forrest White Jr., a former student of Powell’s and owner of Flame Run Hot Shop, 815 W Market St., in Louisville, approached the college where Powell taught for more than 30 years with the idea to create the Stephen Rolfe Powell Memorial Sculpture Garden and Outdoor Classroom at Center College.

Brook White Jr. and the Stephen Powell Memorial at Center College in Danville, Kentucky

“Stephen Powell inspired and influenced a great number of his students, friends, and peers,” White said.” After his untimely death, I felt it was important to create something in his Honor to recognize the impact he had at Center College, in the Danville community, and in the glass art world.”

