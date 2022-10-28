Memorial Brothers bonded for life through illness and football

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – In April 2013, the Ellspermann family received life-changing news – their 8-year-old son, Caleb, had Type 1 diabetes.

“All of a sudden he lost a lot of weight, he was thirsty all the time, his diet and appetite changed, we saw a dramatic difference in his energy level, and realized that something was wrong,” Carrie Ellspermann, Caleb’s mother said.

Caleb is now a senior captain for the Memorial football team. When he found out he was diabetic, his parents recalled the first thing he asked was if he would be able to play sports.

“The answer was yes,” Ken Ellspermann, Caleb’s father said. “One of the Doctors brought us a full sheet of all the professional and college athletes who were type 1 diabetic. I think that put him at ease.”

One of his biggest mentors growing up at Memorial is John Hurley, the Tigers’ head football coach. When Hurley was a junior in high school, his football coach saved his life. At the time, Memorial’s head Coach Ralph Weinzapful saw the same signs Caleb faced, weight loss and fatigue, so he set up a doctor’s appointment for young Hurley.

“It was really Coach Ralph Weinzapfel who somewhat diagnosed me, knew something was wrong, ended up sending me to the team doctor and that’s how I found out. From about [17 years old] on, I’ve been diabetic,” Hurley said. “I will say this, Caleb does a much better job at 17 and 18 than I did at 17 and 18 as far as managing his diabetes. I’ve gotten to the point where I think I can tell sometimes if he’s running a little high or a little low.”

At 17 years old, Caleb plays both quarterback and receiver. Heading into the Sectional semifinal game, he leads the Tigers in receiving yards with his brother, sophomore Luke Ellspermann, trailing close behind him.

“They’re each other’s Greatest supporters, but they’re probably each other’s Greatest critics,” Ken said. “They love to compete, but they can be good teammates to each other.”

When Caleb’s at quarterback, his favorite target is his younger brother.

“He’s my biggest Coach and honestly a role model too,” Luke said. “He’s someone I look up to because he’s been through it. When I run a route wrong or don’t understand something he’s always there to guide me through it. He helps me get a lot better every day.”

Part of Caleb’s routine to manage his diabetes during games includes leaning on his teammates, especially his brother.

“I truly mean it when I say I couldn’t do it without them,” Caleb said. “Having Luke keep me in check, during Halftime he’ll remind me to do stuff even though I may not want to, so he really helps. It’s all about managing the disease and not letting it manage you.”

As for their parents, Ken and Carrie both said they couldn’t be more proud of how the two have grown up together.

“One of the first things they told us is this is a family disease,” Carrie said. “It’s not just mom and dad, there were times Luke was around when we weren’t and was able to help instruct somebody else to care for him or know what to do, go get him some sugar. It brings us great Joy that they’re together and Luke can be there to truly help.”

Memorial Brothers bonded for life through illness and football (WFIE)

