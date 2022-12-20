Memorial boys basketball finds early stride, showing depth in week three

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – The Memorial boys basketball team is on a confident run, now 4-1 after week three wins over Bosse (6-2) and Heritage Hills (4-2).

“This past week was big for us, we hadn’t beaten Bosse or Heritage Hills in a long time,” head Coach Heath Howington said. “Just been challenging them to let the ball find the best shot. They did that Friday night against Heritage Hills, they scored in transition, they executed some things at the half court, but it all started with our defense.”

With four senior returners, the Tigers have a perfect mix of upperclassmen and strong young returners who can shoot.

“When Luke (Ellspermann) goes out and scores 35 points, Tucker (Tornatta) goes out and has 20, teams start to key in on them and that leaves open shots for guys like me,” senior Leo Collins said. “Right now our confidence is really high.”

Junior big Tucker Tornatta had a standout game on Friday against the Patriots. They scored 22 points in Memorial’s 73-51 win.

“Our Seniors have taken big leadership roles,” Tornatta said. “Our Younger guys, even if they don’t get in the game they’re on the bench cheering on their teammates and making all of us strive to get the win.”

Memorial now 2-0 in conference play heading into a tough opponent in Defending state Champion Providence. The Tigers host the Pioneers Tuesday at 6:00 central.

