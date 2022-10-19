Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman

Members of the Jamestown Arts Center will showcase their artistic talents during the annual Members’ Show opening on October 28. The salon-style exhibition invites the JAC’s artist-members to submit work created in the past year.

This year’s Members’ Show will be judged by Eric Telfort, illustrator, fine artist, and RISD professor. Telfort describes: “I look forward to the opportunity to discover the undiscovered, especially in a space that allows for more representation and local artists who all have unique stories. Although Rhode Island is a tiny state, it is a vast gold mine for new artistic Voices and transformative dialogue.”

Maureen Coleman, Executive Director of the JAC, adds: “We love this opportunity to showcase our incredibly vibrant community of local artists. From widely-known working artists, to artists who are exhibiting for the first time, it’s exciting to exhibit such a diversity of local work in the same space.”

In the small gallery, a solo exhibition by Tracy Weisman will run concurrently with the Members’ Show. Weisman was awarded “Best in Show” for the 2021 Members’ Show for her mixed media piece Essential Workersselected by artist Entang Wiharso, judge of last year’s show.

For her solo exhibition, Weisman explains: “I am a prodigal Rhode Islander who moved back to my hometown of Narragansett in 2017 after 32 years in Chicago. My exhibition at the JAC, sort it out, is rooted in this impulse to return and re-frame childhood experiences with an adult’s perspective in order to process unresolved grief. It also turns a critical eye towards current political and social issues.”

The Members’ Show and Sort It Out are on view during regular gallery hours from October 28 through December 3, 2022 (Wednesday – Saturday, 11 am–3 pm).

An Opening Reception will be held on October 28 from 6-8 pm. On November 3 from 6-7:30, Tracy Weisman will give a JAC TALK on her solo exhibition in the galleries.

Exhibitions at the JAC are free and open to all. Many of the works are available for purchase on the Jamestown Arts Center’s online store with proceeds benefiting the individual artists and the JAC.