Members’ Exhibition, ‘Art of Celebrating,’ Gift Shop Extravaganza coming to Attleboro Arts Museum | Communities

ATTLEBORO — Over 400 works of art will be on view during the Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual Members’ Exhibition from Dec. 10 th Jan. 27.

The annual show allows members to exhibit up to three original works of art in the downtown museum’s Ottmar Gallery. Guest juror Zachary M. White, a practicing artist and the executive director of Gallery X in New Bedford, will award cash prizes, art material certificates and commendations of merit.

White’s artwork, which is heavily influenced by New Bedford and its history, as well as cartography, has been included in various exhibitions throughout Massachusetts. Gallery X, founded in 1990, is one of the region’s longest running and most accessible contemporary art galleries. It promotes a mission of cultural outreach through art exhibitions, accessible educational programming, and community partnerships.

“Two-hundred artists submitted their original work for the Members’ Exhibition this year,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, AAM’s executive director and chief curator. “It’s rewarding to see such a high standard from our members.

“The art in this show skillfully depicts reflections of the times, personal stories from the artists, and showcases a range of materials. The Members’ Exhibition truly celebrates the Voices of our artists and their willingness to experiment with creativity.”

The exhibit’s opening Awards reception will take place from 2 to 4 pm Saturday, Dec. 10, with live music from Andy Solberg, Sponsored by the Ray Conniff Foundation. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated, by Dec. 9. Email [email protected]ttleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x10.

In addition to the Members’ Exhibition, the 11th Annual “The Art of Celebrating: Trees, Lights & Symbols of the Season” will run from Dec. 1-16, with holiday pieces created by Volunteer artists on view in the Community Gallery. Each original piece features a creative take on a traditional symbol or scene of holiday celebration.

Artists include Christina Beecher, Bill Clark, Michael Evans, Mim Brooks Fawcett, Christina Hajosy, Renée Harding, Margo Lemieux, Rina Naik, Amy Rhilinger, Tatiana Roulin, Abby Rovaldi, Kerry St.Pierre, Mari-Ann Suvari and Carol Wontkowski.

Also, the annual Gift Shop Holiday Extravaganza runs Dec. 7-10, offering a mix of handcrafted items by local, regional and national artists along with cutting-edge mass-produced items.

Partial proceeds from the purchase of a handcrafted item supports the artist that created it as well as the museum, while sales from manufactured items benefit the museum.