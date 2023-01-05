Member Spotlight – Estes Park Trail-Gazette

Originally from Missouri, Ryan Bross visited Estes Park on a day trip about 12 years ago. He and his wife Pamela purchased property here in 2015 with the goal of relocating, and after several years of effort, was able to join Bank of Colorado in September of 2019, where he is currently Senior Vice President.

According to Bross, “Exercise and physical activity have always been important to me, and the quality of Recreation opportunities available through the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District are outstanding. I exercised on my own at home for many years, so using a public weight room has been a big change for me. Luckily, the Rec Center facilities are top notch for a community of our size. While I am focused on my fitness routine, I’ve also come to enjoy the camaraderie of the group I work out with in the morning. The Rec Center is an important component of my active lifestyle in Estes Park.”

In addition to his day job with Bank of Colorado, Ryan is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Board President for the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center, a Board member of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, a member of the finance committee for the Estes Valley Land Trust, and a member of the 2022 EVICS Kickball Tournament Championship team.